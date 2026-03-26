Florida Attorney General wants NFL'S Rooney Rule to be suspended

James took to his X account on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, to share a video where he called out the Rooney Rule. The 38-year-old Attorney General said, "Ahead of the annual meeting, my office is sending a letter to the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell regarding the league’s hiring practices...Specifically, the use of the so-called Rooney Rule, which requires NFL teams to interview candidates based on race."

He went on to add, "The NFL’s use of the Rooney Rule violates Florida law by requiring race-based considerations in hiring. Florida law is clear. Hiring decisions cannot be based on race, and the Rooney Rule mandates race-based interviews and incentivises race-based decisions. That’s discrimination".

In a call to suspend the rule, James continued, "We’re demanding the NFL suspend the Rooney Rule, and failure to do so may result in enforcement actions against the league for race-based discrimination. NFL teams and their fans don't care about the race of the coaching staff. They want a merit-based system that gives their team the best chance to win."

What is the Rooney Rule?

The NFL website states the Rooney Rule to be a "part of the NFL’s effort to develop a deep, sustainable talent pool at all levels of the organization. The policy promotes diverse leadership among NFL clubs to ensure that promising candidates have the opportunity to prove they have the necessary skills and qualifications to excel."

It further states, "Through hiring best practices, the Rooney Rule aims to increase the number of minorities hired in head coach, general manager, and executive positions. This diversity enriches the game and creates a more effective, quality organization from top to bottom."

The Rooney Rule had been named after the late Dan Rooney, who was the owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was adopted in accordance to the Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. Historically, the number of minority representation in head positions have been shockingly law and the rule was a way to right the wrong.

According to the Rooney Rule, NFL teams must interview at least two candidates from minority communities for the head coach, general manager and coordinator positions and one such candidate for the quarterback coach position. Recently, in 2022, the rule also brought in women into the fold.