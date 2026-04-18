Virat Kohli’s Instagram like on LizLaz’s post goes viral: Influencer feels ‘sorry’ as meme fest erupts online

Reacting to the situation, LizLaz said, “No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.”

She further confessed that she knew nothing about the like before it became public knowledge. She continued saying, “It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it.”

Amidst all the hype, a video of LizLaz cheering for the Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged. In her own words, she revealed that she developed a liking for the team when she watched IPL games with some Bangalore friends last year. Describing Virat Kohli as ‘the most exciting player to watch,’ she felt truly happy with all the spotlight.