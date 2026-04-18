Virat Kohli’s Instagram like on LizLaz’s post goes viral: Influencer feels ‘sorry’ as meme fest erupts online

A ‘like’ on Instagram by Virat Kohli became an internet sensation when the fans caught him liking a post uploaded by LizLaz. The simple activity soon became a viral trend, attracting memes and jokes. Virat Kohli removed the like after the post became a viral sensation, but screenshots had been taken before that point.
The post mentioned here contained an image of LizLaz and was taken by Advait Vaidya. It is interesting to note that Virat did not follow her Instagram handle, which made their interaction all the more intriguing for fans. The fans took a humorous route when commenting on the incident, reminding Virat Kohli of his past joke about algorithms.
Reacting to the situation, LizLaz said, “No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.”
She further confessed that she knew nothing about the like before it became public knowledge. She continued saying, “It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it.”
Amidst all the hype, a video of LizLaz cheering for the Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged. In her own words, she revealed that she developed a liking for the team when she watched IPL games with some Bangalore friends last year. Describing Virat Kohli as ‘the most exciting player to watch,’ she felt truly happy with all the spotlight.
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