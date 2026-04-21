Delhi HC grants injunction in favour of Allu Arjun in personality rights case

The Delhi High Court has granted an ex parte ad-interim injunction in favour of Telugu film star Allu Arjun, restraining multiple entities from unauthorised commercial exploitation of his name, image, voice and other personality attributes, including through artificial intelligence (AI) tools and deepfake technologies.

Allu Arjun wins big in Personality Rights case

A single-judge Bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the interim order in a commercial suit filed by the actor against several defendants, including e-commerce platforms, intermediaries, and entities allegedly hosting objectionable and AI-generated content.

The suit alleged large-scale misuse of the actor’s persona through unauthorised sale of merchandise, dissemination of sexually explicit and derogatory content, and use of AI-based tools to clone his voice and simulate interactions such as “fake calls”.

In its order, the Delhi High Court observed that Allu Arjun is a “well recognised, well respected and commercially successful actor in India”, with immense goodwill and reputation built over decades.

The order further recorded his rise from a child artiste in Vijetha to national prominence through blockbuster films like Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, observing that the success of these films and the popularity of his dialogues and mannerisms reflect his “iconic status”.

Justice Gedela said the material on record demonstrated that the actor’s “name, appearance, voice, manner of delivery, dialogues, gestures, attires, speech, signature and likeness” are distinctive attributes exclusively associated with him.

“The overwhelming documentary evidence… clearly demonstrates the stellar career of the plaintiff… The highly popular dialogues and other distinctive attributes also demonstrate the iconic status of the plaintiff,” the Delhi High Court said.