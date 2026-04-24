Anne Hathaway received Quran as a gift from fan at Devil Wears Prada 2’s London premiere

Once again, Anne Hathaway finds herself in the limelight, but this time following a video that went viral at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 where the actress was seen receiving the Holy Quran from one of her fans following a few days of controversy around her use of the term ‘Inshallah.’

Viral clip and ongoing conversation around Anne Hathaway’s Inshallah remark

Anne Hathaway accepts a copy of the Quran from one of her fans in the video. The fan pointed out that she was aware of the fact that the actress had mentioned Inshallah in one of her clips before. She received the book with great warmth.