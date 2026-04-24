Anne Hathaway received Quran as a gift from fan at Devil Wears Prada 2’s London premiere

Once again, Anne Hathaway finds herself in the limelight, but this time following a video that went viral at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 where the actress was seen receiving the Holy Quran from one of her fans following a few days of controversy around her use of the term ‘Inshallah.’
Anne Hathaway accepts a copy of the Quran from one of her fans in the video. The fan pointed out that she was aware of the fact that the actress had mentioned Inshallah in one of her clips before. She received the book with great warmth.
The instance follows soon after the actress mentioned the expression in an interview promoting the film. When she talked about her aspiration to have a longer and healthier life, she said: ‘Inshallah,’ meaning God willing in Arabic. This phrase familiar to Muslims became widely used by people when the actress expressed herself when being interviewed.
There was even more escalation when Australian-Lebanese radio personality and Dubai Bling star Kris Fade reacted to the video of Anne Hathaway's comments. This was yet another factor in the social media frenzy over her comments.
Wearing a bold, see-through corseted gown designed by Versace, at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, she certainly turned heads! The dark blue velvet costume had a bare-shoulder neckline, a deconstructed tuxedo top, and translucent mesh areas on both sides. Her accessories included Serpenti dangling earrings by Bulgari estimated to be valued at approximately $67,000; while her hair was in a low, smooth ponytail.
On the other hand, The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings Anne Hathaway together with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci once again. This movie is directed by David Frankel and penned by Aline Brosh McKenna. It will be released in theatres on May 1, 2026.