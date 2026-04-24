It was simply a professional call: Kajol breaks silence on her no-kissing policy

The actress Kajol opened up about why she finally decided to drop her long-held stance against kissing scenes on camera after two and a half decades in the Hindi film industry. Kajol appeared in her first OTT project called The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha in 2023. In this movie, she was seen locking lips with her co-star Jisshu Sengupta. However, Kajol said that the kissing scene did not come into the picture to make an impact but was an integral part of her character's story.
According to Kajol, the choice of opting for that particular scene happened purely because of the requirements of the story. In addition, she made sure that people knew that such a scene was necessary within the plot. She said, “Honestly, it was the season that I was playing. It had so much to do with the character and who she was. It wasn't simply a kiss; it was about what she thought and what she wanted to happen and what didn't happen for her.”
She also added that the scene was mandatory within the screenplay, and it had to happen. The DDLJ actress said, "It was something that was an integral part of the entire screenplay, so I couldn't have cut that out without cutting an integral part of the entire character."
Even Kajol confessed that she had problems with the concept before it was put into action. She felt nervous with this concept even when filming it. She said, “"I think I was uncomfortable with it. I was very, very uncomfortable with the idea till I was standing on set. I liked it in theory and wasn't sure whether I was actually going to do it. I really think it was simply that, it was simply a professional call where I felt that I can make this call today.”
In The Trial, Kajol is seen as Noyonika Sengupta, a homemaker, who resumes practicing law once her husband gets caught up in a mess. The drama was directed by Suparn Verma and has been adapted from the American drama series known as The Good Wife. Other actors appearing in this drama are Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.