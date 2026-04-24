It was simply a professional call: Kajol breaks silence on her no-kissing policy

She also added that the scene was mandatory within the screenplay, and it had to happen. The DDLJ actress said, "It was something that was an integral part of the entire screenplay, so I couldn't have cut that out without cutting an integral part of the entire character."

Even Kajol confessed that she had problems with the concept before it was put into action. She felt nervous with this concept even when filming it. She said, “"I think I was uncomfortable with it. I was very, very uncomfortable with the idea till I was standing on set. I liked it in theory and wasn't sure whether I was actually going to do it. I really think it was simply that, it was simply a professional call where I felt that I can make this call today.”

In The Trial, Kajol is seen as Noyonika Sengupta, a homemaker, who resumes practicing law once her husband gets caught up in a mess. The drama was directed by Suparn Verma and has been adapted from the American drama series known as The Good Wife. Other actors appearing in this drama are Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha.