Deepika Padukone’s rumoured cameo as Veronica in Cocktail 2 sparks wild comeback rumours

One of Deepika's standout characters is Veronica from Cocktail, who was a part of the love triangle involving Gautam and Meera. Meera, played by Diana Penty, is Gautam's love interest played by Saif Ali Khan. Veronica gained popularity for her adventurous and free-spirited personality.

Cocktail 2 was directed by Homi Adajania using an entirely different cast of actors: Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor. The film is scheduled for theatrical release date of June 19, 2026, which is helping build exciting buzz based on its music and style. Deepika Padukone’s cameo in the movie has created more interest among audiences regarding the reappearance of Veronica.

However, Deepika Padukone has become a topic of interest for her personal life, as well, because she has revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby. For Cocktail 2, According to Kriti Sanon, this movie marks her most daring performance and is largely due to Homi Adajania for giving her such an elegant look.