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Deepika Padukone’s rumoured cameo as Veronica in Cocktail 2 sparks wild comeback rumours

Deepika Padukone's cameo speculation as Veronica from Cocktail has fans excited after a Reddit claim about Cocktail 2 shoot details
Deepika Padukone's cameo buzz in Cocktail 2 has gone viral after claims that Veronica from the 2012 hit may return in a special appearance
Deepika Padukone's cameo in Cocktail 2: Veronica return rumours spark buzz
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There have been rumours regarding Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Cocktail 2 due to a post on Reddit, which suggests that the actress will be appearing as Veronica, her character in the 2012 movie Cocktail. According to the post, she was seen at the office of Maddocks Films a few months back, and then later decided to shoot for the movie.

Deepika Padukone's cameo: What the Cocktail 2 buzz claims

As per the post on Reddit, which made the rumours Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Cocktail 2 famous. The actress was invited again and again by the producers to make a cameo appearance as Veronica in Cocktail 2. It is also said that earlier she had been to the office of Maddock Films for another movie titled Mahavatar but fans thought so.

One of Deepika's standout characters is Veronica from Cocktail, who was a part of the love triangle involving Gautam and Meera. Meera, played by Diana Penty, is Gautam's love interest played by Saif Ali Khan. Veronica gained popularity for her adventurous and free-spirited personality.

Cocktail 2 was directed by Homi Adajania using an entirely different cast of actors: Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor. The film is scheduled for theatrical release date of June 19, 2026, which is helping build exciting buzz based on its music and style. Deepika Padukone’s cameo in the movie has created more interest among audiences regarding the reappearance of Veronica.

However, Deepika Padukone has become a topic of interest for her personal life, as well, because she has revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby. For Cocktail 2, According to Kriti Sanon, this movie marks her most daring performance and is largely due to Homi Adajania for giving her such an elegant look.

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Deepika Padukone's cameo buzz in Cocktail 2 has gone viral after claims that Veronica from the 2012 hit may return in a special appearance
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Deepika Padukone cameo
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Cocktail sequel 2026
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