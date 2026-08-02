Nauheed Cyrusi reveals she suffered two miscarriages and explains why she never considered IVF

She also addressed why they never pursued IVF. Nauheed explained that she had always felt if a baby was meant to be theirs, it would happen on its own and that going down the IVF route wasn’t a path she was willing to take. Now in her 40s, she said she’s come to a different, more settled place in her life.

Nauheed said she and Rustom have redirected their energy toward animal welfare, caring for animals in need without publicising it. The revelation has struck a chord with fans and followers, many of whom have praised the actress for speaking so openly about pregnancy loss.