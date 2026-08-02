Nauheed Cyrusi reveals she suffered two miscarriages and explains why she never considered IVF

In an open Instagram video, actress Nauheed Cyrusi talked about one of the most difficult times in her life: she and her husband, Rustom Contractor, experienced two miscarriages while they were married. The couple eventually gave up on the notion of starting a family as a result of this experience.
The actress from Anwar, who wed Rustom in a traditional Parsi ceremony in January 2017, revealed that the pair were pregnant in 2018. For months, the pregnancy went without a hitch, but the physicians discovered no heartbeat at their last examination prior to what should have been a standard milestone. Recalling that only a few weeks prior, she had been instructed to go tell her family the good news, Nauheed called the event 'devastating'.
In the aftermath of that loss, Nauheed and Rustom made a decision that would come to define much of their life together: they adopted Jojo, a nearly blind, nearly deaf Cocker Spaniel, from the SPCA. The couple tried again during the Covid-19 pandemic, conceiving a second time, but that pregnancy, too, ended in miscarriage.
Speaking about how the two losses reshaped her outlook, Nauheed said, “By now, we have started to think about our purpose in life, and that it has to be something more than just getting babies into this world, and please tell me you have noticed that this world is just not the same world that we grew up in.”
She also addressed why they never pursued IVF. Nauheed explained that she had always felt if a baby was meant to be theirs, it would happen on its own and that going down the IVF route wasn’t a path she was willing to take. Now in her 40s, she said she’s come to a different, more settled place in her life.
Nauheed said she and Rustom have redirected their energy toward animal welfare, caring for animals in need without publicising it. The revelation has struck a chord with fans and followers, many of whom have praised the actress for speaking so openly about pregnancy loss.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.