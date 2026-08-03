Ram Kapoor reveals severe depression and health crisis during Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Television actor Ram Kapoor has made a candid disclosure on reality show Lock Upp, revealing that he battled severe depression and health issues at the peak of his career. During an eviction task in the show's finale week, Ram confessed that his unprofessional conduct on set ultimately led to the closure of his popular romantic drama, Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Ram Kapoor’s untold struggles behind television success and fame

Despite enjoying widespread popularity alongside co-star Sakshi Tanwar between 2011 and 2014, Ram explained that his physical and mental health deteriorated rapidly behind the scenes. "During the show, I went through the absolute worst depression of my life," he shared. "I received so much love because of my weight, and I was talked about so much that I became the highest-rated TV star for a while."