Ram Kapoor reveals severe depression and health crisis during Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Television actor Ram Kapoor has made a candid disclosure on reality show Lock Upp, revealing that he battled severe depression and health issues at the peak of his career. During an eviction task in the show's finale week, Ram confessed that his unprofessional conduct on set ultimately led to the closure of his popular romantic drama, Bade Acche Lagte Hain.
Despite enjoying widespread popularity alongside co-star Sakshi Tanwar between 2011 and 2014, Ram explained that his physical and mental health deteriorated rapidly behind the scenes. "During the show, I went through the absolute worst depression of my life," he shared. "I received so much love because of my weight, and I was talked about so much that I became the highest-rated TV star for a while."
However, the immense fame came at a heavy cost. Ram disclosed that doctors had warned him he could die within six months due to severe health complications, including blood sugar levels reaching 600. "I was working for 14 hours a day. I didn't want to do anything about it because I was getting so much love and making so much money," he admitted.
The actor acknowledged that his health struggles severely affected his professional ethic and behaviour towards colleagues. "I would show up six hours late for the shoot, drank alcohol on set, spoke to people very rudely. I became a monster," Ram said, adding that even his wife Gautami Kapoor and their children were unaware of these struggles until now.
Reflecting on his path to recovery, Ram credited his children for saving his life during his darkest moments. "When you have kids, you live for them and don't have the right to stop our lives," he noted. Now over a decade past the crisis, Ram secured his place in the Lock Upp finale week after sharing his story, offering viewers an intimate look at the personal toll behind stardom.