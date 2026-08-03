UAE authorities freeze ‘desi bling star’ Satish Sanpal’s assets over money laundering case

Satish Sanpal: Claim to fame

Satish Sanpal was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and left India in search of better opportunities. In 2018, he established ANAX Holdings in the field of luxury real estate and since then there was no looking back. The group is known to deal in real estate, hospitality, and strategic investments. His personal lifestyle includes the ownership of multiple properties, including a space inside the Burj Khalifa, multiple luxury cars including a custom pink Rolls-Royce for his daughter, and much more. He is married to Tabinda / Binda Sanpal and has a daughter, Isabella / Bella. From his previous marriage, he has two sons who also reside in Dubai.