Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper married? Their matching rings confuse fans

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have sent the internet into overdrive after being spotted in Paris wearing matching bands on their left ring fingers.
The supermodel, 31, and the Oscar-nominated actor, 51, sparked immediate secret wedding speculation as they stepped out together in the French capital. The pair were photographed holding hands on their way to a workout session, as well as leaving a local gym and later heading to dinner at Loulou. Both dressed down in low-key, casual athleisure, but the understated bands on their left hands were impossible to miss.
Neither star has publicly addressed the speculation or announced a change in their relationship status. However, the new hardware comes just weeks shy of their three-year anniversary, having first been romantically linked in October 2023.
While the duo have generally kept their romance out of the spotlight, Gigi previously reflected on their relationship dynamic in a rare interview. "Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," Gigi shared. "And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve. And you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be."
The model also praised Bradley’s ongoing support for her creative endeavours, noting: "I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief."
Insiders have previously noted that the couple are focused on building a shared future together. Gigi shares five-year-old daughter Khai with ex-partner Zayn Malik, while Bradley shares nine-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk. Sources close to the pair revealed they "could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids."
Whether the Paris outings signify a secret ceremony or simply a symbolic gesture, Gigi and Bradley clearly remain stronger than ever.