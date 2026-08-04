Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper married? Their matching rings confuse fans

Neither star has publicly addressed the speculation or announced a change in their relationship status. However, the new hardware comes just weeks shy of their three-year anniversary, having first been romantically linked in October 2023.

While the duo have generally kept their romance out of the spotlight, Gigi previously reflected on their relationship dynamic in a rare interview. "Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," Gigi shared. "And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve. And you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be."