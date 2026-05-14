Gigi Hadid celebrates her relationship with Bradley Cooper with a diamond gold necklace reveal

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating since 2023, but didn’t make their relationship very public. Gigi and Bradley were seen together in his West Village townhouse on April 8, 2023, with Bradley’s nine-year-old daughter (with Irina Shayk), Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. Gigi’s daughter, Khai (with Zayn Malik) is five.

According to reports, as of August 2025, it has been reported that the couple has been able to juggle their hectic schedules while keeping a consistent family routine. The source highlighted that their children have been spending time with each other often and have a good relationship, making their day-to-day activities relatively easier. It was further stated that they have been contemplating combining their lives, although without any haste towards formalizing it.

Gigi Hadid wore a custom sheer Miu Miu dress that was decorated with flowers and crystals at the Met Gala. Even though Gigi did not arrive on the red carpet along with Bradley Cooper, the latter showed up at the event as a pleasant surprise. Both had a different arrival at the fashion gala.