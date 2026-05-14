Celebs

Gigi Hadid celebrates her relationship with Bradley Cooper with a diamond gold necklace reveal

Gigi Hadid shares pendant featuring their initials, highlighting her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid highlights her relationship with Bradley Cooper by wearing a $2,995 custom gold and diamond pendant
Gigi Hadid shows off initials necklace for Bradley Cooper
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Gigi Hadid has done something thoughtful for her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, which is showing off his customized jewelry piece on Instagram Stories. Gigi Hadid put up a picture of herself wearing a customized 14k yellow gold dog tag pendant with her initials engraved on May 12th, where she is 31 years old. The diamond encrusted pendant also features a tiny heart between the initials and costs $2,995. Gigi Hadid added in the caption saying, ‘love🌻🌻 thank you queen @sheryllowejewelry.’

Inside Gigi Hadid's relationship timeline and family life with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid’s pendant was made by Sheryl Lowe, who happens to be the wife of actor Rob Lowe. It has been made using 14K yellow gold and is encrusted with diamonds. In addition, it includes a heart symbol put between her initials. Sheryl Lowe even took a photo of it to showcase an extra diamond rose charm.

Gigi Hadid shared a glimpse of her custom diamond-studded necklace featuring her and Bradley Cooper’s initials in a rare romantic tribute
Gigi Hadid debuts personalized gold pendant celebrating Bradley Cooper relationship

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating since 2023, but didn’t make their relationship very public. Gigi and Bradley were seen together in his West Village townhouse on April 8, 2023, with Bradley’s nine-year-old daughter (with Irina Shayk), Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. Gigi’s daughter, Khai (with Zayn Malik) is five.

According to reports, as of August 2025, it has been reported that the couple has been able to juggle their hectic schedules while keeping a consistent family routine. The source highlighted that their children have been spending time with each other often and have a good relationship, making their day-to-day activities relatively easier. It was further stated that they have been contemplating combining their lives, although without any haste towards formalizing it.

Gigi Hadid wore a custom sheer Miu Miu dress that was decorated with flowers and crystals at the Met Gala. Even though Gigi did not arrive on the red carpet along with Bradley Cooper, the latter showed up at the event as a pleasant surprise. Both had a different arrival at the fashion gala.

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