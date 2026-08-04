Jaafar Jackson joins Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb in Amazon MGM thriller Supermax

After delivering a stunning performance in the movie Michael, Jaafar Jackson has now found his next big opportunity. Jaafar has landed himself a role in Supermax, an upcoming action thriller produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax. The movie will feature Jackson opposite Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb. Even though Jackson’s character has not been disclosed yet, it is said that his character will play a crucial part.

Jaafar Jackson takes on a pivotal role in Supermax

The two FBI agents investigating the case are played by Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb. The entire case takes place in a highly protected maximum security prison. The case revolves around the mysterious murder that takes place inside the prison. David Gordon Green is directing the movie, which has been scripted by David Weil and David J. Rosen. It is being produced by Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company, along with Smith and Adam Fishbach from Westbrook Studios.