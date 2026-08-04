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Jaafar Jackson joins Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb in Amazon MGM thriller Supermax

Jaafar Jackson lands his next major film after the success of Michael, taking on a pivotal role in the prison-set action thriller
Jaafar Jackson will play a pivotal yet undisclosed role in the Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax film
Jaafar Jackson signs Supermax, joins Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb in action thriller
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After delivering a stunning performance in the movie Michael, Jaafar Jackson has now found his next big opportunity. Jaafar has landed himself a role in Supermax, an upcoming action thriller produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax. The movie will feature Jackson opposite Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb. Even though Jackson’s character has not been disclosed yet, it is said that his character will play a crucial part.

Jaafar Jackson takes on a pivotal role in Supermax

The two FBI agents investigating the case are played by Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb. The entire case takes place in a highly protected maximum security prison. The case revolves around the mysterious murder that takes place inside the prison. David Gordon Green is directing the movie, which has been scripted by David Weil and David J. Rosen. It is being produced by Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company, along with Smith and Adam Fishbach from Westbrook Studios.

David Weil and David J. Rosen will be joining as executive producers, in addition to associate producer Natalie Laine Williams. Jonathan Glickman (CEO), Alexandra Loewy (President of Film), Thom Zadra (COO) and Spencer Ela (SVP) from Miramax will join as executive producers too. James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez from Westbrook Studios will also be executive producers.

Jaafar Jackson joins the project after gaining significant fame for playing the role of his deceased uncle Michael Jackson in Michael. This film was not only a commercial success but also grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. Furthermore, the movie became the most successful biopic ever made, surpassing even Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Jaafar Jackson takes on the project after earning widespread attention for portraying his late uncle, Michael Jackson, in Michael
Jaafar Jackson playing his uncle Michael Jackson in the movie Michael

The deal between Miramax and Amazon MGM was mediated by CAA Media Finance. Amazon MGM is working on sealing the deal regarding distribution rights across the world. The studio is set to launch Supermax through Prime Video across over 240 countries.

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Jaafar Jackson will play a pivotal yet undisclosed role in the Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax film
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Michael Jackson biopic
Jaafar Jackson