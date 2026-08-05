Camp Rock 3: Is Demi Lovato returning as Mitchie Torres?

The news that Camp Rock 3 is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ sent 2000s kids straight into a tailspin. While Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas are officially returning as Connect 3, all eyes are locked on the franchise’s original leading lady: Is Demi Lovato stepping back into the shoes of Mitchie Torres?
While Demi was initially announced strictly as an Executive Producer alongside the Jonas Brothers, Disney’s newly released teaser trailer has delivered the surprise fans were praying for. A quick, poorly lit backstage scene behind the main Camp Rock stage is shown as the promo comes to a close. A familiar silhouette turns toward the frame in the shadow-dappled lighting, exposing Demi playing Mitchie Torres once again. Her character's return to the franchise is officially revealed for the first time, despite the brief cameo.
The cameo appearance seamlessly aligns with hints dropped by the creative team:
Disney’s official teaser clip opens with Connect 3 walking back onto the campgrounds—accompanied by the faint, iconic acoustic chords of Mitchie and Shane’s classic duet Wouldn't Change a Thing.
Maria Canals-Barrera is confirmed to reprise her role as Connie Torres, Mitchie's mother and Camp Rock's head chef. Having Connie back at camp without at least a reference or cameo from her superstar daughter feels almost impossible.
Director Veronica Rodriguez added fuel to the fire during a recent press run, teasing: "You can't really tell the story of Camp Rock without acknowledging the legacy of Mitchie Torres. Her spirit is built into the fabric of this film."
Picking up 15 years after the events of Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, the new film follows Connect 3 as they return to camp to scout a fresh opening act for their upcoming reunion tour. The search sparks high-stakes competition among a new group of aspiring musicians, testing friendships and inspiring new musical rivalries.
Camp Rock 3 premieres August 13 on Disney Channel and streams August 14 on Disney+.
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