Camp Rock 3: Is Demi Lovato returning as Mitchie Torres?

The news that Camp Rock 3 is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ sent 2000s kids straight into a tailspin. While Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas are officially returning as Connect 3, all eyes are locked on the franchise’s original leading lady: Is Demi Lovato stepping back into the shoes of Mitchie Torres?

Demi Lovato is back as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 3

While Demi was initially announced strictly as an Executive Producer alongside the Jonas Brothers, Disney’s newly released teaser trailer has delivered the surprise fans were praying for. A quick, poorly lit backstage scene behind the main Camp Rock stage is shown as the promo comes to a close. A familiar silhouette turns toward the frame in the shadow-dappled lighting, exposing Demi playing Mitchie Torres once again. Her character's return to the franchise is officially revealed for the first time, despite the brief cameo.