Gauri and Hiten's on-screen son Azhar J Malik quits Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Actor reveals why

The actor who played the son of Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Azhar J Malik, has left Ekta Kapoor's TV serial. He stated that his character was taking a wrong path, in addition to conflicting dates with another show from Dharma Productions. He further added that they thought that he looked too young for the role.

Azhar J Malik explains his exit from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Azhar J Malik played the character of Raunak, son of Karan and Nandini, played by Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan. Talking to ETimes, he elaborated on his decision to leave Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. He said that because of how the character was written, things were going in a very negative direction. He also had another project going on with Dharma Productions, and the dates were clashing.