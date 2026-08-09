Gauri and Hiten's on-screen son Azhar J Malik quits Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Actor reveals why

The actor who played the son of Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Azhar J Malik, has left Ekta Kapoor's TV serial. He stated that his character was taking a wrong path, in addition to conflicting dates with another show from Dharma Productions. He further added that they thought that he looked too young for the role.
Azhar J Malik played the character of Raunak, son of Karan and Nandini, played by Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan. Talking to ETimes, he elaborated on his decision to leave Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. He said that because of how the character was written, things were going in a very negative direction. He also had another project going on with Dharma Productions, and the dates were clashing.
Moreover, he clarified that the character of Raunak had transformed from just being negative to something that was dark as well. On the other hand, it seems that Azhar J Malik and the production house believed that he seemed too young to be Raunak. According to the actor, it made sense for both sides to take a step back. He also went on to add that sometimes it is not about the role but whether the character suits the time and story.
Moreover, Azhar declined to divulge any more information related to his forthcoming production house’s film. He stated that he would have to leave the country for the shoot along with the cast and crew. Even after leaving the show, Azhar J Malik expressed his gratitude for being associated with it.
He felt lucky to be associated with the legendary show and that he will always treasure the time spent in it. He also felt grateful for getting an opportunity to work with some known faces in Indian television.
On the other hand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is shown from Monday to Sunday at 10:30 PM. It can also be streamed on Jio Hotstar. The main stars of the show include Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Sumeet Sachdev.
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