Khushboo Patani visits gov school ahead of Independence Day 2026, promises new school bags to students

Moved by the sight, Khushboo made the kids a promise that she would get every one of them a brand-new school bag, in their favourite colours. She didn't stop there — she also chatted with the students about their futures, asking how many of them dreamed of joining the Army or the police force, and encouraging them to aim high despite the odds stacked against them.

True to her social-media-savvy self, Khushboo posted a video of the visit online with a simple, punchy caption: “Bag mae takkat” — strength in the bag. The internet, predictably, melted a little. Even Disha Patani couldn't resist commenting, calling her big sister “So sweet de❤️.” Fans flooded the comments with love.

Khushboo has previously stood in support of a cause that is important to students. She attended the large-scale student demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, when protesters called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation due to the issue surrounding the NEET paper leak. As the crowd attempted to march towards Parliament, Khushboo later said she got trapped in a lathi-charge. She described a chaotic scenario in which students were hit even though they had not raised a hand against the police.