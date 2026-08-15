Are Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer really over? Here's what we know

That's it, though — no statement, no confirmation, no denial from either Charlie or Natalia. It's worth noting the news circulating is only based on anonymous reader submissions and not verified reporting, so none of this rises above the level of rumour yet.

It also wouldn't be the first false alarm. Back on April 1, a fan account's 'exclusive' breakup post went viral — before commenters pointed out the date and called it out as an April Fools' bit some found tasteless given it involved real people. An earlier claim from another gossip blog alleging the couple had only ever been together for publicity also came and went without confirmation.

Adding to the noise: Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer's characters, Jonathan and Nancy, actually did break up on-screen in Stranger Things' fifth and final season — a plot point Charlie has said confused some younger fans who didn't clock it as a breakup scene. The overlap between the fictional split and the real-life rumours has made it hard for fans to separate the two online.