Are Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer really over? Here's what we know

Rumours are swirling that Stranger Things co-stars and real-life couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have called it quits after nearly a decade together — but as of now, neither star has said a word publicly.
The speculation kicked off with an August 13 report in a celeb gossip platform, which alleged the pair quietly split after Dyer was reportedly spotted 'snuggled up' with another man back in June. The same report claimed fellow Stranger Things castmate Jamie Campbell Bower had also recently split from his girlfriend of nearly two years, Elena Taber. Other anonymous tipsters reportedly echoed the breakup claim on a podcast episode back on July 23.
That's it, though — no statement, no confirmation, no denial from either Charlie or Natalia. It's worth noting the news circulating is only based on anonymous reader submissions and not verified reporting, so none of this rises above the level of rumour yet.
It also wouldn't be the first false alarm. Back on April 1, a fan account's 'exclusive' breakup post went viral — before commenters pointed out the date and called it out as an April Fools' bit some found tasteless given it involved real people. An earlier claim from another gossip blog alleging the couple had only ever been together for publicity also came and went without confirmation.
Adding to the noise: Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer's characters, Jonathan and Nancy, actually did break up on-screen in Stranger Things' fifth and final season — a plot point Charlie has said confused some younger fans who didn't clock it as a breakup scene. The overlap between the fictional split and the real-life rumours has made it hard for fans to separate the two online.
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