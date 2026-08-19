Subhashree Ganguly pens heartfelt note for Dev as DeSu7 wraps shoot

She wrote, “Dear Dev ,Today is the last shoot day for Desu7, hence I thought of putting this out. Both us started our journey more or less around the same time. But this time it was a different experience, as i was part of your 1st directorial debut, I could see you & your vision come alive. It was a different side of you. Honestly speaking, i was a bit envious intially , as i was surprised to see you so sorted with your vision as a director. “When did he learn so much about screenplay & making , in the course of playing characters in films ? How did he manage so ? “ But gradually as we proceeded through the journey of the film , i felt more inspired than being envious. I am glad to have shared this journey with you & i whole heartedly believe that when Desu7 releases , our industry will get a new age film maker , who will through & through tell stories & entertain the mass audience. Proud of you & God bless for your future endeavours as a Director. You will rock it.”

DeSu7 reunites Dev and Subhashree for their seventh collaboration on screen, following last year's Dhumketu. Dev is not only directing but also producing, writing and starring in the project, which he shot over roughly 50 days between June and August with a crew of thousands. Actor-musician Anirban Bhattacharya rounds out the principal cast and is composing the film's score. Billed as an action-drama-romance about two estranged people pulled back into each other's orbit, DeSu7 is slated for a big Durga Puja release on October 16, 2026.