Mouni Roy posts photos with Subhashree Ganguly, leaves netizens cheering for the Bengali beauties

Netizens saw the two Bengali beauties Mouni Roy and Subhashree Ganguly reunited after Mouni put up their photographs on her social media. The two reportedly met on the sets of a reality dance show and became fast friends. Even though the two primarily work in different entertainment industries, they have shared a close bond even after the wrap up of that season of the reality show. In fact, fans often get a glimpse of them cheering for each other through their social media.

What did Mouni Roy post?

Mouni Roy, on her social media profile put up a photograph of herself with Subhashree Ganguly. The two are seen embracing in a hug and laughing. Mouni captions the post, “Grateful for her. Asked her to come. She booked in 10 minutes and left her home and kids & came in the moment”. Subhashree also commented on the photograph and writes, “I love you my mon”.

The two are seen enjoying a casual outing. While Mouni is seen dressed in a black top and chequered bottoms with her hair tied in a top knot, Subhashree is seen wearing what appears to be a sage green top, wearing her hair down casually. Both of them also have their sunglasses on.