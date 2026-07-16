Mouni Roy posts photos with Subhashree Ganguly, leaves netizens cheering for the Bengali beauties

Netizens saw the two Bengali beauties Mouni Roy and Subhashree Ganguly reunited after Mouni put up their photographs on her social media. The two reportedly met on the sets of a reality dance show and became fast friends. Even though the two primarily work in different entertainment industries, they have shared a close bond even after the wrap up of that season of the reality show. In fact, fans often get a glimpse of them cheering for each other through their social media.
Mouni Roy, on her social media profile put up a photograph of herself with Subhashree Ganguly. The two are seen embracing in a hug and laughing. Mouni captions the post, “Grateful for her. Asked her to come. She booked in 10 minutes and left her home and kids & came in the moment”. Subhashree also commented on the photograph and writes, “I love you my mon”.
The two are seen enjoying a casual outing. While Mouni is seen dressed in a black top and chequered bottoms with her hair tied in a top knot, Subhashree is seen wearing what appears to be a sage green top, wearing her hair down casually. Both of them also have their sunglasses on.
Bonding over the years
The two ladies met around 2022 and since then have stayed fast friends. They have often been seen on outings together, enjoying meals, and ‘adda’ sessions. Mouni, in fact, had also given her a shoutout when she announced her second pregnancy. Due to her closeness with the family, she even expressed her joy of being a ‘mashi’ again. Subhashree too reciprocates the same friendship by posting on Mouni’s birthday and sharing glimpses of their meet-ups whenever they do. In fact, the two have also been spotted publicly twinning outfits for events. While the two had only shared screen space during the reality show, their bond only grew over the years and fans might be genuinely interested to see the two of them in an acting project in the future.
On the work front, Subhashree was last seen in Abhhiman alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta. Mouni was recently in news due to her tiff with the paparazzi where she urged them not to 'pap' her anymore. Her last appearance was Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai directed by David Dhawan.