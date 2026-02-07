Celina Jaitly fights to free brother detained in UAE amid personal turmoil

In the 2024 Bollywood thriller Jigra, Alia Bhatt plays a woman who risks everything to save her brother from a death sentence abroad. For actor Celina Jaitly, that story has spilled from reel to reality.

Celina Jaitley’s fight to bring back her brother

Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been under “arbitrary detention” in the United Arab Emirates for the past 17 months, Celina said. The retired Special Forces officer and former UN peacekeeper was picked up from a mall in September 2024. For nearly nine months, his whereabouts remained unknown, with no formal arrest on record and no access to legal representation, she said.

“I got to know around 29 September. The call came at around nine at night,” Celina told a leading news agency. “I was living in Austria then. At first, I thought my brother was playing a prank. For an hour, I dismissed it as one of his stupid jokes.” Her fight for Vikrant unfolded amid personal turmoil. She was already trapped in what she described as a very bad marriage in Austria.

“I was in a very abusive and bad marriage. But when you have children, you do everything to make it work. When you don’t have parents, when you no longer have your assets, you do everything to keep your marriage going, specifically for your children,” said Celina.

For over 15 years, she stepped away from her career, entrusting her partner with finances and property, only to later lose access to both her assets and her three sons.

Celina, who won the title of Femina Miss India in 2001 and was fourth runner-up at Miss Universe the same year, had a successful career in films before she left it to settle into married life. She starred in box office hits such as No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, Zinda, Thank You and the critically acclaimed short film Seasons Greeting.

Celina said that when news of her brother’s detention reached her, she was already at a breaking point. Standing up for him meant escaping her own circumstances.