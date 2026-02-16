Rohit Shetty firing case: Shooter among six held from Haryana, Rajasthan

The Mumbai police have arrested six persons, including the alleged shooter who fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu here, officials said on Monday.

Here's the latest update on the Rohit Shetty firing case

The city police's anti-extortion cell apprehended the alleged shooter, Deepak Sharma, and five others involved in the case from Haryana and Rajasthan on Sunday night, an official said. The accused have been brought to the city, he said.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in the Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building. With the latest arrests, the police have nabbed 11 persons in connection with the case so far, he said.