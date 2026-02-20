Award-winning singer José van Dam dies at age 85

José van Dam, an award-winning Belgian bass-baritone opera singer who created the title role in Olivier Messiaen’s Saint François d’Assise, has died at age 85, a Belgian conservatory announced Thursday.

José van Dam passes away

Van Dam died Tuesday in Croatia, said Natsumi Krischer of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Belgium. Van Dam founded its voice section in 2004 and was a master in residence there.

Born Joseph van Damme in Brussels on August 25, 1940, van Dam attended the Brussels Royal Conservatory and adopted José van Dam as his stage name when he made his opera debut in 1960 as Don Basilio in Rossini’s Barbiere di Siviglia at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège.