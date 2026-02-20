Ranveer Singh threat case: Lawrence Bishnoi gang demands Rs 10 crore

In a fresh development in the case, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threat from the Bishnoi gang, which demanded Rs 10 crore through a voice note sent to his manager from an American number.

Here’s the latest update on the Ranveer Singh threat case

A senior Mumbai Police official said the crime branch is contacting the concerned agency in the United States through official protocol to obtain details about the number.

During its probe, the Mumbai crime branch found that one of the Bishnoi gang’s close aides, Harry Boxer, reportedly sent the voice note threatening Ranveer Singh and demanding Rs 10 crore as extortion.

In the preliminary investigation, the crime branch confirmed that the voice note received on Ranveer Singh’s manager’s WhatsApp bore Harry Boxer’s voice.

Officials are currently gathering further evidence in the case. According to the crime branch, the voice note was sent after the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

The threat was sent to Ranveer’s manager’s mobile number following the firing at Rohit Shetty’s house. After the threat surfaced, security around Ranveer Singh was tightened. The crime branch has recorded the statement of his manager and is continuing the investigation.