Ranveer Singh granted interim relief by Karnataka HC over Kantara controversy

During the hearing on February 24, Justice M Nagaprasanna was not diplomatic about Ranveer’s actions. While granting Ranveer interim relief, the judge stated that the actor’s actions were "reckless" and "gross ignorance." The court highlighted that as a public figure with significant influence, Ranveer carries a responsibility to be mindful of diverse cultural sensitivities. "You may be Ranveer Singh, you may be anybody," the judge remarked, "you have no right to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments."

The legal team of the complainant also argued that Ranveer should have been more mindful of local traditions, given the fact that his wife, Deepika Padukone, is from Karnataka. They also claimed that Ranveer did not stop acting despite being asked to do so. Ranveer’s senior lawyer, Sajan Poovayya, admitted that the comments were "completely insensitive" but said that they did not have the deliberate intent necessary for a criminal conviction under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Although the court has stayed his arrest at this point, it has ordered Ranveer to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The judge ended the case with a warning that, in the age of the internet, "the internet never forgets," and that public figures must be extremely careful when dealing with the sacred traditions of other people.