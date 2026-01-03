Drake named in landmark RICO lawsuit over alleged streaming fraud and illegal gambling

The 6 God is beginning his journey into 2026 with a cloud over his head. The rapper has been involved in a proposed federal class-action lawsuit filed in a U.S. court for his alleged role “in a highly sophisticated scheme designed to evade federal and state gambling laws and create the false impression” that he “garnered a tremendous number of streams” for his music.

This lawsuit was filed on December 31. 2025 in the Virginia courts against the Toronto rapper, popular influencer Adin Ross, and Australian national George Nguyen. The main underlying issue in this lawsuit is the casino Stake.us, which has been deemed illegal in the United States for the purpose of gambling.

Charges of ‘music botting’ against Drake

As per the claim, Drake and Ross were remunerated in Stake.us promotions in virtual forms of money, which were "surreptitiously" supplied by the platform. The claim states that the group utilised the "tipping" function on Stake to transfer money amongst themselves, beyond any regulatory control.