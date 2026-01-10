Sophie Turner praises Bollywood, picks her favourite actress from the industry

Sophie Turner has made headlines in the recent round of interviews, not only for her recent work in Hollywood but also because of her open appreciation of Indian cinema. Sophie Turner, who is well known throughout the world for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, openly praised Bollywood stars and revealed her own personal favourites! Her remarks emphasise Bollywood’s expanding global significance and show how international celebrities are recognising the vibrancy of Indian cinema.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wife of Nick Jonas and a global icon, once shared a very close bond with Sophie Turner, her former sister-in-law and now ex-wife of Joe Jonas. Along with Kevin Jonas’s wife, Danielle Jonas, they playfully named themselves the J-sisters, which had been clearly inspired by the Jonas Brothers. However, post Sophie and Joe’s divorce in 2023, Peecee and Sophie’s relationship seems to have become strained along the days.
In a recent interview, while she was promoting her upcoming series Steal, when asked if she follows Indian cinema and who her favourite actor is, Sophie mentioned that besides Shah Rukh Khan, who is the G.O.A.T of Bollywood, Deepika was her favourite and she has loved her. She further added that she had loved watching RRR and can assure that she would love to be in a Bollywood song. “I think it's such a spectacle, and they are so beautiful, and the production design is so… it's kind of unlike anything I think we will see on a Western film set,” she concluded.
Netizens have taken to social media and have shared various reactions to the video the moment it went viral. “Oooh, I just know she and Priyanka have some beef,” a Reddit user commented under a thread. Someone said, “This feels pointed,” while someone commented, “She did not take Priyanka’s name, that’s sus.” The most liked comment on social media remained “The Jonas household is going to be buzzing tonight lol.”
Sophie’s series Steal, also starring Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, is set to arrive on Amazon Prime on 21st January 2026.
(Written by Anoushka Nag)