Sophie Turner praises Bollywood, picks her favourite actress from the industry

In a recent interview, while she was promoting her upcoming series Steal, when asked if she follows Indian cinema and who her favourite actor is, Sophie mentioned that besides Shah Rukh Khan, who is the G.O.A.T of Bollywood, Deepika was her favourite and she has loved her. She further added that she had loved watching RRR and can assure that she would love to be in a Bollywood song. “I think it's such a spectacle, and they are so beautiful, and the production design is so… it's kind of unlike anything I think we will see on a Western film set,” she concluded.

Netizens have taken to social media and have shared various reactions to the video the moment it went viral. “Oooh, I just know she and Priyanka have some beef,” a Reddit user commented under a thread. Someone said, “This feels pointed,” while someone commented, “She did not take Priyanka’s name, that’s sus.” The most liked comment on social media remained “The Jonas household is going to be buzzing tonight lol.”

Sophie’s series Steal, also starring Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, is set to arrive on Amazon Prime on 21st January 2026.

(Written by Anoushka Nag)