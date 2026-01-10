4 effective Japanese memorising techniques to bookmark for better learning

If you find it difficult to memorise and retain content, try using these four Japanese techniques of memorisation to help you out.

Shikaku-ka: This Japanese word loosely translates to visualisation. One of the strongest ways to remember is to see it in front of the eyes. Hence, whenever you try to read about something, try to visualise it. If you happen to read about monuments or buildings which are easily accessible, pay a visit to those places, so that they are easily in front of your eyes and remain unforgettable. Personalise your experience to retain the memory forever.

Ondoku: This age –old practice of reading aloud is linked to your auditory senses. The brain tends to remember things they have heard multiple times, making it difficult to forget. That is why often paragraphs are read out loud in classes or one tends to read and re-read the same thing till some of it is registered and memorised.