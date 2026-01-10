4 effective Japanese memorising techniques to bookmark for better learning

While it is often said that when you learn, you must read well, understand and reproduce what you have read; it is equally impossible to escape memorising certain bits altogether. But one common ground that everyone faces while memorising is jumbling up the content. With so many things to remember, especially formulae, names and dates, it is very common that people confuse everything and end up making mistakes. To make the situation slightly better, here are four memorising techniques used by the Japanese which account for their high academic development and retaining power. These are simple exercises and should be tried at least once to see if they work for you.
Shikaku-ka: This Japanese word loosely translates to visualisation. One of the strongest ways to remember is to see it in front of the eyes. Hence, whenever you try to read about something, try to visualise it. If you happen to read about monuments or buildings which are easily accessible, pay a visit to those places, so that they are easily in front of your eyes and remain unforgettable. Personalise your experience to retain the memory forever.
Ondoku: This age –old practice of reading aloud is linked to your auditory senses. The brain tends to remember things they have heard multiple times, making it difficult to forget. That is why often paragraphs are read out loud in classes or one tends to read and re-read the same thing till some of it is registered and memorised.
Akutibu Rikom: Another basic memorisation method that is practiced quite often, it means to read a portion or a short paragraph. Close your text-books or notebooks and try to recall or tell aloud whatever you have read. It may need you to read the same paragraphs a few times before memorising the whole chunk, but it usually works.
Kaidan Hoshiki: Notice how you climb a staircase, one step at a time? Similarly, this method means you break down long chapters into smaller parts and work on them one by one. Only after you have read, understood and memorised a part should you move to the next, and in chronological order. This helps you memorise in an orderly fashion.
