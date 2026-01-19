Priya Kapur files defamation case against sister-in-law Mandhira Kapur Smith

The battle of titans over the inheritance of the deceased industrialist, Sunjay Kapur, has recently taken a dramatic turn in the realm of criminal cases. Priya Sachdeva Kapur, the widow of the deceased industrialist, has filed a case of criminal defamation against her sister-in-law, Mandhira Kapur Smith.

Here’s the latest update on the Sunjay Kapur property inheritance case

The case was brought before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Patiala House Court, located in New Delhi, stating that Mandhira has been conducting a “sustained and deliberate campaign” against Priya’s reputation. Priya is being defended by senior attorney Maninder Singh along with Smriti Asmita, who claim that certain statements have been made with defamatory issues as facts, which have been asserted as correct on podcasts, social media, and the media.

A family divided

This legal move comes on the back of a viral podcast appearance by Mandhira in which she strongly stood up for Sunjay’s ex-wife, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. On the video, Mandhira appeared shocked at the property dispute that is currently in play, calling Priya's behavior ‘pure robbery’ and ‘major fraud.’ Specifically, she reiterated that the inheritance is for her brother’s children with Karisma Kapoor, namely Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, not Priya.