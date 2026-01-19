Priya Kapur files defamation case against sister-in-law Mandhira Kapur Smith

The battle of titans over the inheritance of the deceased industrialist, Sunjay Kapur, has recently taken a dramatic turn in the realm of criminal cases. Priya Sachdeva Kapur, the widow of the deceased industrialist, has filed a case of criminal defamation against her sister-in-law, Mandhira Kapur Smith.
The case was brought before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Patiala House Court, located in New Delhi, stating that Mandhira has been conducting a “sustained and deliberate campaign” against Priya’s reputation. Priya is being defended by senior attorney Maninder Singh along with Smriti Asmita, who claim that certain statements have been made with defamatory issues as facts, which have been asserted as correct on podcasts, social media, and the media.
A family divided
This legal move comes on the back of a viral podcast appearance by Mandhira in which she strongly stood up for Sunjay’s ex-wife, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. On the video, Mandhira appeared shocked at the property dispute that is currently in play, calling Priya's behavior ‘pure robbery’ and ‘major fraud.’ Specifically, she reiterated that the inheritance is for her brother’s children with Karisma Kapoor, namely Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, not Priya.
On the accusations, Mandhira said, "All of what I said is mentioned in court, how am I defaming?" she stated, adding that she views the case as a "tactic" to distract from the core issues surrounding her brother’s £2.7 billion (₹30,000 crore) estate.
The battle For records
The defamation lawsuit is inextricably linked with yet another legal battle. The Supreme Court has reportedly asked for a response from Karisma Kapoor in this regard in the recent request from Priya for the production of certified copies of the 2016 divorce papers between Karisma and Sunjay in furtherance of the succession proceedings.
However, Mandhira has publicly slammed this move, asserting that divorce proceedings are confidential, especially when children are involved. As the Kapur family remains locked in this bitter inheritance feud, the public discourse has moved from the boardroom to the courtroom, with no signs of an early truce.