David Beckham breaks silence after Brooklyn Beckham's explosive statement

During a television appearance, the Inter Miami co-owner and president was speaking about social media safety and misuse when it comes to kids. Without naming his son, David shared that children can make mistakes.

He said, "They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes — that is how they learn. That’s what I try to teach my kids. But sometimes you also have to let them make those mistakes".

David's comments follows Brooklyn's damning claims that has divided the internet. "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family", Brooklyn wrote.

Calling his family performative, he added, "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. Performative social media posts, staged family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into".

One of the many allegations were particularly levelled at David Beckham. Brooklyn wrote, "Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad’s birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face".

Brooklyn Beckham's comments have shaken the internet and although David seems to have hinted at the feud, the Beckhams are yet to reply to the comments.