Mrunal Thakur opened up about her ex 'running away' because of her impulsiveness

Mrunal Thakur has been making quite the chatter over social media for the speculative news of her getting married to Dhanush this valentine’s day. Even though neither of them confirmed or denied anything, the talks are still on. Amidst that, another clip of Mrunal surfaces online where she talks about why things between her ex didn’t work out and how he thought she was too “impulsive”.

Mrunal Thakur opens up about her ex: He ran away, I don’t blame him

The actress, being candid about her life, recently opened up on a podcast about a past relationship and how it ended. Staying true to her nature, Mrunal refrained from naming names but spoke honestly about the breakup. Recalling the moment, she shared, “He ran away. He was like, ‘You are too impulsive, I can’t deal with this,’ ‘You’re an actress, I can’t deal with this.’”

Mrunal was considerate of the scenario, and explained how it was okay for the guy to think like that because he came from an orthodox background. Reflecting on the same she added, “But I understand where he is coming from - a very orthodox background. And I don’t blame him, I think it’s his upbringing.”