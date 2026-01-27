Sydney Sweeney faces backlash for unauthorised lingerie publicity stunt at Hollywood Sign

What was meant to be a bold marketing stunt for her soon-to-be-released lingerie line may have just put Sydney Sweeney in a bit of a legal hot spot. Towards the end of January 26, the actress was caught scaling the famous Hollywood sign in the dead of night, filming content for her soon-to-be-released venture.

Sydney Sweeney yet again in controversy

Donning black cargo pants and a hoodie, Sydney was seen hanging a clothesline of lingerie across the famous letters. While the video quickly went viral, it also caught the eye of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who manages the protected landmark. Steve Nissen, the Chamber’s CEO, said that the video was unauthorised and that the Chamber had no knowledge of the video being taken.

While Sydney and her crew did manage to get a permit from FilmLA to film in the area, it was made clear that the permit did not include making contact with the landmark itself. Making unauthorised contact with the landmark is a misdemeanor offense that can include trespassing or vandalism.