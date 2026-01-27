Sydney Sweeney faces backlash for unauthorised lingerie publicity stunt at Hollywood Sign

What was meant to be a bold marketing stunt for her soon-to-be-released lingerie line may have just put Sydney Sweeney in a bit of a legal hot spot. Towards the end of January 26, the actress was caught scaling the famous Hollywood sign in the dead of night, filming content for her soon-to-be-released venture.
Donning black cargo pants and a hoodie, Sydney was seen hanging a clothesline of lingerie across the famous letters. While the video quickly went viral, it also caught the eye of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who manages the protected landmark. Steve Nissen, the Chamber’s CEO, said that the video was unauthorised and that the Chamber had no knowledge of the video being taken.
While Sydney and her crew did manage to get a permit from FilmLA to film in the area, it was made clear that the permit did not include making contact with the landmark itself. Making unauthorised contact with the landmark is a misdemeanor offense that can include trespassing or vandalism.
However, the legal situation is still unclear. Despite the Chamber’s annoyance, the Los Angeles Police Department has stated that no crime has been committed, and no investigation is currently being conducted. This has not prevented the “court of public opinion” from having its say, with some social media commentators praising the marketing campaign as “clever” while others have condemned it as “reckless.”
This is not the first time that Sydney has been at the center of a marketing storm. In 2025, an American Eagle marketing campaign featuring the slogan “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” came under fire for using “eugenics-coded” language. The reference to the play on words between denim and DNA was deemed to be ‘tone deaf,’ although Sydney has since told journalists that she was surprised by the reaction, claiming that the marketing campaign was simply about her own love for the brand.
Sydney’s new lingerie line, which has been in the pipeline for over a year, is said to have high-profile financial backing from investors who are connected to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. With such heavyweight financial support, Sydney appears to be determined to push the boundaries, even if it means flirting with a legal headache.