Did Uorfi Javed just convert to Hinduism and change her name to Rita Bhardwaj?

The content creator also took the opportunity to address personal commentary made about her public image in the same video, noting that her career encompasses numerous professional television credits that are easily verifiable online. Uorfi, who achieved notable success by winning The Traitors India and hosting Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka, reminded critics that malicious fabrications cross a line, adding that people should do their homework before spreading false news.

The targeted video has since been deleted, and the creator blocked Uorfi following the public call-out. However, the exchange had already sparked significant conversation across digital platforms. Supporters quickly rallied behind Uorfi, praising her characteristically blunt and direct approach to tackling online falsehoods.

By addressing the situation head-on, Uorfi has firmly closed the chapter. She continues to dominate the digital landscape on her own unapologetic terms, emphasising that personal beliefs and identities should never be subject to online manufactured gossip.