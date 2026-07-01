Did Uorfi Javed just convert to Hinduism and change her name to Rita Bhardwaj?

Reality TV personality and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has fiercely refuted internet speculation suggesting that she has abandoned Islam to embrace Hinduism under a new name. The controversy erupted after an online content creator posted a video alleging that Uorfi had legally altered her identity to ‘Rita Bhardwaj’ and converted faiths.
Responding swiftly via her social media channels, Uorfi shared screenshots of the misinformation to directly address the viral reports. She made it clear that her identity remains entirely unchanged and criticised the creator for failing to verify basic facts before broadcasting to a digital audience.
“I have never changed my religion. I do not believe in any religion,” Uorfi clarified in a strongly-worded statement to her followers.
The content creator also took the opportunity to address personal commentary made about her public image in the same video, noting that her career encompasses numerous professional television credits that are easily verifiable online. Uorfi, who achieved notable success by winning The Traitors India and hosting Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka, reminded critics that malicious fabrications cross a line, adding that people should do their homework before spreading false news.
The targeted video has since been deleted, and the creator blocked Uorfi following the public call-out. However, the exchange had already sparked significant conversation across digital platforms. Supporters quickly rallied behind Uorfi, praising her characteristically blunt and direct approach to tackling online falsehoods.
By addressing the situation head-on, Uorfi has firmly closed the chapter. She continues to dominate the digital landscape on her own unapologetic terms, emphasising that personal beliefs and identities should never be subject to online manufactured gossip.