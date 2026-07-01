Tom Hardy to return for MobLand season 3 after exit rumours

According to multiple reports, the turning point came via a face-to-face meeting in London between Tom, executive producer/screenwriter Jez Butterworth, and 101 Studios executive producer David Glasser. Guy Ritchie is also said to have played a role in smoothing things over between the parties. The sit-down reportedly ended with an understanding on how to move forward, and the actor is expected to honour his three-year contract with the series.

A third season of MobLand has not been formally greenlit by Paramount+, but a writers’ room is already said to be up and running — notably, before Season 2 has even premiered. Given the show’s strong viewership numbers, industry watchers consider a renewal close to a formality, with production reportedly eyeing a fall start for filming if the green light comes through.