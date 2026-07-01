Tom Hardy to return for MobLand season 3 after exit rumours

Tom Hardy is officially back with MobLand for now, at least. After weeks of speculation that the actor had parted ways with the hit Paramount+ series following a behind-the-scenes clash, sources confirm he is set to return for a potential third season. Tom Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, the fixer for the Harrigan crime family, led by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as patriarch Conrad and matriarch Maeve.
Trouble emerged after Season 2 wrapped production. Tom’s exit followed behind-the-scenes friction during the production of Season 2. Insiders alleged clashes over punctuality, scripts, creative control, and what some described as increasingly difficult on-set behaviour.
Sources claimed Helen Mirren also became frustrated with Tom’s alleged lateness, habit of rewriting dialogue, and tendency to hand out unsolicited script notes. One report even alleged the actor was spotted playing games on his phone when he was supposed to be elsewhere.
For a stretch, it looked like Hardy’s run on the show might be over entirely, with some outlets reporting he had exited the project ahead of any Season 3 discussions.
According to multiple reports, the turning point came via a face-to-face meeting in London between Tom, executive producer/screenwriter Jez Butterworth, and 101 Studios executive producer David Glasser. Guy Ritchie is also said to have played a role in smoothing things over between the parties. The sit-down reportedly ended with an understanding on how to move forward, and the actor is expected to honour his three-year contract with the series.
A third season of MobLand has not been formally greenlit by Paramount+, but a writers’ room is already said to be up and running — notably, before Season 2 has even premiered. Given the show’s strong viewership numbers, industry watchers consider a renewal close to a formality, with production reportedly eyeing a fall start for filming if the green light comes through.
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