Lindsay Lohan's India visit: What happened during her 2009 documentary on child trafficking

Lindsay Lohan has never shied away from talking about the week that took her far outside the world of Hollywood - a 2009 trip to India where she filmed a documentary on child trafficking. Looking back on the experience years later, the actress didn't mince words about its impact on her.

Lindsay Lohan spent a week in Delhi, Kolkata, and beyond

Lindsay's connection to the project began when she met British filmmaker Maninderpal Sahota at a social event and expressed interest in getting involved. That conversation eventually became Lindsay Lohan's Indian Journey, an hour-long documentary that had her spending about a week in December 2009 filming with an international broadcast company across Delhi, Kolkata, and a village in West Bengal.

The documentary followed the actress as she sat down with survivors of trafficking, a former trafficker, and parents whose children had been sent away to work or had been exploited. She also visited the Sanlaap women's and children's shelter in Kolkata, where girls rescued from brothels used dance as part of their recovery process.