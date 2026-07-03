Sharvari shares BTS moments from the sets of Alpha with Alia Bhatt

Interestingly, both actresses shared a great bond on the sets of Alpha and were often seen enjoying their time together during the shoot. They were also spotted promoting the film as a team. Their on-set camaraderie and off-screen bond reflected a strong working equation. Alia and Sharvari were seen engaging in fun moments while also actively participating in promotional activities for the film.

In Alpha, Alia Bhatt plays Sita, also known as the ‘Alpha Killer,’ in the spy thriller. Her character is a highly skilled and dangerous secret agent who has been trained from childhood by her adoptive father. The story follows her as she sets out on a mission to take down the very people who raised her as a weapon.

On the other hand, Sharvari plays an elite secret agent and Alia Bhatt’s partner in Yash Raj Films’ action thriller. Her character is a highly skilled spy who initially finds herself in conflict with Alia’s character but eventually joins forces with her to take on a common enemy.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The spy thriller is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe.