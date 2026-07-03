Alpha early reactions: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller panned by fans and critics

The Shiv Rawail directed action-thriller movie, Alpha, has finally arrived on theatres. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles among others, the movie has received mixed reviews so far.
The Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha has hit the theatres but has failed to impress everyone. The highly anticipated movie has received an overwhelmingly negative review so far and some of them are quite severe.
Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh was extremely harsh with his criticism of the movie. On Friday, he took to his Instagram account to give it just half a star rating! He wrote, "Weakest film in the #YRFSpyUniverse... Brilliant action set pieces, stunning visuals, and a few well-executed sequences, but the writing simply doesn't connect... Missed opportunity! #AlphaReview".
Further talking about the movie, he wrote, "When you walk into the auditorium to watch #Alpha, it's impossible not to carry the Dhurandhar duology with you... Those films have set a new benchmark for spy thrillers rooted in patriotism."
"Alpha follows the familiar YRF template of gloss, glamour, and high-octane action, but the patriotic emotion that should have been its strongest pillar is largely missing, despite the Pakistan angle", he added.
Taran even felt that Alia was not the right fit for the role. Talking about the cast, he said, "AliaBhatt tries hard, but looks miscast in a role like this... Sharvari is relegated to the background... AnilKapoor and BobbyDeol deliver competent performances in their respective roles."
Some internet users seem to agree with the brutal review. "Finally a honest review", one fan wrote. "Thank you sir @taranadarsh for honest opinion.The theater I went to see the movie in was empty, there was no one else there except me", read another comment.
Movie goers also took to X to express their disappoint. One post read, "Things start going downhill as soon as the female leads appear and eventually CRASHES in the second half. Weakest one from the Spy Universe."
"I'm usually a very optimistic moviegoer. I thought I will have something in Alpha irrespective of the hate around the film. But even then Alpha didn't work for me. It feels emotionally hollow. The story and its characters never give you a reason to care. Extremely isolated vibe", another person shared.
Alpha is India's first ever female-led spy thriller and fans had massive expectations. While a majority of the initial reviews show disappointment, a lot of people are yet to watch it on the theatre.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.