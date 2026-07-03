Alpha early reactions: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller panned by fans and critics

Movie goers also took to X to express their disappoint. One post read, "Things start going downhill as soon as the female leads appear and eventually CRASHES in the second half. Weakest one from the Spy Universe."

"I'm usually a very optimistic moviegoer. I thought I will have something in Alpha irrespective of the hate around the film. But even then Alpha didn't work for me. It feels emotionally hollow. The story and its characters never give you a reason to care. Extremely isolated vibe", another person shared.

Alpha is India's first ever female-led spy thriller and fans had massive expectations. While a majority of the initial reviews show disappointment, a lot of people are yet to watch it on the theatre.