Karisma Kapoor shares magical rainbow moment amid her Brown success

Actress Karisma Kapoor recently took to social media to share a magical encounter with a beautiful rainbow. Basking in its brilliant colours, she posed against the stunning backdrop and delighted fans with the picturesque moment.
Soaking in the success of her recent crime thriller series Brown, Karisma is now enjoying a moment away from work. She posed elegantly in what appears to be a street in Europe, with a colourful rainbow and awed her fans. Captioning the carousel she wrote, “Somewhere over the rainbow”.
Fans were quick to shower her with love. One user wrote, “Royal kapoor beauty”, another added, “If seeing rainbow makes u happy, that means a child still alive within u”.
Another user enthusiastically commenting on being at the similar spot wrote, “I'm standing not far from where these shots were taken as I'm heading into work in London”.
On the work front she has also impressed fans with her current appearance at the India’s Best Dancer Season 5. Bringing her signature charisma to the screen, the actress has delighted fans with her timeless charm, reminding audiences of the iconic diva who delivered one memorable performance after another.
Sharing her excitement on being a part of India’s Best Dancer she said in an interview, “Returning to this stage feels like coming home. Every dancer who steps onto this platform brings a piece of their soul and the flavor of our culture, and I am ready to be moved by their passion once again.”
As she continues to take on new roles, Karisma is embracing diverse characters and exploring genres she once didn’t consider much. Thus this serves as yet another reminder to why she remains one of Indian cinema's most enduring, versatile, and beloved stars.