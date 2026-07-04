Karisma Kapoor shares magical rainbow moment amid her Brown success

Actress Karisma Kapoor recently took to social media to share a magical encounter with a beautiful rainbow. Basking in its brilliant colours, she posed against the stunning backdrop and delighted fans with the picturesque moment.

Why Karisma Kapoor’s stunning rainbow photos are winning heart across the internet

Soaking in the success of her recent crime thriller series Brown, Karisma is now enjoying a moment away from work. She posed elegantly in what appears to be a street in Europe, with a colourful rainbow and awed her fans. Captioning the carousel she wrote, “Somewhere over the rainbow”.

Fans were quick to shower her with love. One user wrote, “Royal kapoor beauty”, another added, “If seeing rainbow makes u happy, that means a child still alive within u”.

Another user enthusiastically commenting on being at the similar spot wrote, “I'm standing not far from where these shots were taken as I'm heading into work in London”.