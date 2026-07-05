Barbara Eden says Hollywood used Elvis Presley for money, did not let him grow as an actor

Former American actress Barbara Eden was the iconic singer and actor Elvis Presley's co-star in the 1960 Western film Flaming Star. In an interview, the 94-year-old said that she believes Hollywood executives did not think about Elvis' career and only used his talent for money.
It is no secret that Elvis Presley is a musical icon who continues to be popular almost 50 years after his passing. However, his Flaming Star co-actor Barbara Eden feels that the "King of Rock and Roll" was also a brilliant actor but was not allowed to nurture that talent.
The same year that the Western film released (1960), Elvis also starred in the musical comedy, G.I. Blues, a film that had 11 songs, unlike Flaming Star which only had two. The former minted way more money and unfortunately, majority of the movie opportunities that he received would be musicals.
Elvis, therefore, barely received opportunities where he could prove his mettle as an actor and create a separate identity from that of a singer. Barbara echoed the same sentiments during the interview at Project Angel Food's Lead With Love telethon.
She said, "He was good. He was good in that movie. I think all they did was use him to get the money. They didn't think about his career or how talented [he was] — my God. He was wonderful, and he was wonderful singing."
In the movie, Barbara played Roslyn Pierce, the love interest of Elvis' character, Pacer Burton. Previously, the actress and singer had shared on the unforgettable experience she had working with Elvis Presley, calling him a "lovely, sweet gentleman".