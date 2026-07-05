Barbara Eden says Hollywood used Elvis Presley for money, did not let him grow as an actor

Former American actress Barbara Eden was the iconic singer and actor Elvis Presley's co-star in the 1960 Western film Flaming Star. In an interview, the 94-year-old said that she believes Hollywood executives did not think about Elvis' career and only used his talent for money.

"All they did was use him to get the money": Barbara Eden on the unused talent of Elvis Presley

It is no secret that Elvis Presley is a musical icon who continues to be popular almost 50 years after his passing. However, his Flaming Star co-actor Barbara Eden feels that the "King of Rock and Roll" was also a brilliant actor but was not allowed to nurture that talent.