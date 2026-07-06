Shilpa Shirodkar recalls how she was rejected for the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song due to her weight

While many actors avoid talking about rejections especially when their looks have been the reason, 90s’ superstar Shilpa Shirodkar had no hesitation in sharing hers. The actress recently revealed that she was rejected for the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song due to her weight and her honesty won praises across social media.

'Sorry, you’re still fat': Shilpa Shirodkar recalls losing Chaiyya Chaiyya to Malaika Arora

In a recent episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 05, Shilpa made her appearance as a special guest. Amidst the dance performances, the actress was asked about a past role and her answer was legendary. Host Haarsh Limbachiya questioned the actress saying, “Shilpa ma'am, I got to know one thing. The iconic song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, you were supposed to do it, initially."

The actress recalling the incident said, “Yes, actually Farah had come with the song and she said, ‘this is the song, but I willl give you 15 days. Reduce your weight.’ So I ate boiled vegetables for 15 days. But I might have lost weight, but it wasn't less as per Farah. So she came back and said, ‘sorry, but you're still fat. We can't take you for the song,’ and then the song happened with Malaika (Arora). I mean, I'm not lying. I was fat, so I didn't get the song and Farah says, I was 100 kilos. I wasn't 100 kilos.”