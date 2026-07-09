Inside Gauri Spratt’s rare oxblood ruby, cabochon cut wedding ring

Bollywood weddings usually come with fireworks, a guest list the size of a small nation, and enough sequins to blind a satellite. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt did the opposite. On July 5, 2026, they said their vows in a hushed, family-only ceremony at the actor's Bandra home — Aamir in an ivory dhoti-kurta with a single brooch, Gauri in a soft pastel lehenga with fresh flowers woven into her hair. And the internet found something to lose its mind over: the ring on Gauri's finger.

Aamir Khan chose a rare Madagascar ruby ring for wife Gauri Spratt

At the centre of Gauri's ring sits a natural cabochon-cut ruby in a deep, wine-dark oxblood shade — the kind of colour that photographs almost black until the light hits it just right. Cabochon cutting is the old-world technique: instead of faceting a stone into dozens of sparkly little mirrors, you polish it into a smooth, rounded dome that lets the colour pool and glow from within. It's a choice that favours depth and mood over maximum sparkle, and on a ruby this saturated, it's a genuinely dramatic move.