Inside Gauri Spratt’s rare oxblood ruby, cabochon cut wedding ring

Bollywood weddings usually come with fireworks, a guest list the size of a small nation, and enough sequins to blind a satellite. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt did the opposite. On July 5, 2026, they said their vows in a hushed, family-only ceremony at the actor's Bandra home — Aamir in an ivory dhoti-kurta with a single brooch, Gauri in a soft pastel lehenga with fresh flowers woven into her hair. And the internet found something to lose its mind over: the ring on Gauri's finger.
At the centre of Gauri's ring sits a natural cabochon-cut ruby in a deep, wine-dark oxblood shade — the kind of colour that photographs almost black until the light hits it just right. Cabochon cutting is the old-world technique: instead of faceting a stone into dozens of sparkly little mirrors, you polish it into a smooth, rounded dome that lets the colour pool and glow from within. It's a choice that favours depth and mood over maximum sparkle, and on a ruby this saturated, it's a genuinely dramatic move.
The gem was sourced from Madagascar, one of the most prized origins for fine rubies. According to the brand behind the piece, fewer than 0.1% of natural rubies reach the quality bracket this stone falls into — some reports have floated the phrase "rarer than one in a million." Sourcing it alone reportedly took the team more than three months.
The ring took over 256 hours to make, from initial design through gemstone setting to final finishing, and passed through 131 pairs of artisan hands before it was done. The design itself is the opposite of a plain band. The ruby is cradled inside a crown-inspired gold structure, rising out of a scalloped gold gallery that peaks into little coronet-like points before dissolving into delicate milgrain beading. Diamond accents finish the piece without ever competing with that central stone.
The ring comes from QWEEN, a luxury jewellery label where Aamir is actually a strategic investor in the brand, backed by Rosy Blue and Kashikey. In a fun twist, he became QWEEN's very first client before it even officially launched.
Back in March 2026, months before the wedding, Gauri was spotted wearing a completely different showstopper: a bespoke aquamarine ring, privately commissioned by Aamir as a gift ahead of QWEEN's launch. That piece featured a Brazilian aquamarine surrounded by 40 natural diamonds — with gemstones of similar size and purity reportedly making up less than 0.3% of aquamarines found worldwide.
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