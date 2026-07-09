Shailesh Lodha’s daughter Swara’s wedding: Fans ask why Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and entire TMKOC team were missing

Actor and poet Shailesh Lodha recently celebrated the wedding of his daughter, Swara Lodha, in a magnificent ceremony that has taken social media by storm. Swara tied the knot with her partner, Shashwat, on July 7 at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. While the spectacular affair was attended by a host of prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and literature, one glaring detail immediately caught the attention of television fans.
Despite Shailesh being one of the most recognisable faces of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) for over a decade, none of his former co-stars from the beloved sitcom were spotted at the festivities. Household names like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt and Mandar Chandwadkar were noticeably absent. The complete lack of representation from the TMKOC family has left fans wondering if the snub is linked to Shailesh’s highly publicised legal and professional fallout with the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi.
On X, users quickly voiced their curiosity, with one pointing out that even Dilip, who was widely considered close to Shailesh, failed to attend. Netizens questioned whether the underlying disputes extended beyond the producer to the rest of the cast members.
In stark contrast to the missing television stars, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal made headlines for his active participation in the wedding. Vicky showcased a deep personal bond with Shailesh by helping welcome the groom's party and adjusting the emotional father's turban. Other notable attendees included yoga guru Baba Ramdev, cricketer Irfan Pathan and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Swara, a writer by profession who usually avoids the limelight, looked radiant in an ivory and gold Sabyasachi ensemble, ensuring the royal-style celebration remained an unforgettable family milestone despite the online speculation.