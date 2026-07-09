Shailesh Lodha’s daughter Swara’s wedding: Fans ask why Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and entire TMKOC team were missing

Actor and poet Shailesh Lodha recently celebrated the wedding of his daughter, Swara Lodha, in a magnificent ceremony that has taken social media by storm. Swara tied the knot with her partner, Shashwat, on July 7 at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. While the spectacular affair was attended by a host of prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and literature, one glaring detail immediately caught the attention of television fans.

Netizens question sitcom stars’ absence amid a grand royal celebration in Jodhpur

Despite Shailesh being one of the most recognisable faces of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) for over a decade, none of his former co-stars from the beloved sitcom were spotted at the festivities. Household names like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt and Mandar Chandwadkar were noticeably absent. The complete lack of representation from the TMKOC family has left fans wondering if the snub is linked to Shailesh’s highly publicised legal and professional fallout with the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi.