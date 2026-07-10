Krishnavataram-fame Sushmitha Bhat on her upcoming film, Karavali and more

Long before she began making her mark across multiple film industries, sushmitha’s first step onto the big screen came with the 2021 Telugu dance drama Natyam, directed by Revanth Korukonda. In the film, she portrayed Vaishnavi, a supporting dancer — a fitting debut for someone whose foundation in the performing arts was built on years of bharatanatiyam training.

“I was working as a data analyst before this, although it wasn’t really a career I had chosen for myself. Deep down, I always knew I wanted to be part of the creative field. It all began with a dancer’s role in the Telugu romance drama called Natyam. It was actually during Natyam that I fell in love with being in front of the camera. The director called me one day and asked, ‘Can we just try this scene with you?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, why not?’ The more I performed in front of the camera, the more I realised how much I enjoyed acting. From that moment on, I knew this was what I wanted to do and I’ve been in love with it ever since. I genuinely consider myself very lucky because, even today, I don’t quite know how I ended up getting the opportunity to audition for some of these roles. There are so many projects you come across and think, ‘I would love to be a part of that,’ but not everyone even gets the chance to audition, let alone be cast. For me, it almost felt like it was written in the stars. Looking back, I can only be grateful for how everything has unfolded. It’s been a wonderful journey, so far and one I’m incredibly thankful for,” she admits.