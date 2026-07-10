Krishnavataram-fame Sushmitha Bhat on her upcoming film, Karavali and more

A few days ago, we found ourselves seated in a packed theatre, watching Krishnavataram — the recent spiritual drama that had quietly made its way onto the big screen before going on to become an unexpected blockbuster. While audiences applauded its fresh cast — its heartfelt retelling of Lord Krishna’s timeless tales for a younger generation and a soundtrack that has not only taken over social media but to this day plays on loop on phones — there was one performance that stayed with us the most. from the moment Radha appeared on screen, we were captivated.
It wasn’t just her commanding screen presence, effortless grace or the way she brought the character to life through her dance — there was something oddly familiar about her. The feeling lingered throughout the first half, quietly tugging at our memory, yet refusing to reveal itself.
Then, as the lights came on for the interval, someone’s phone rang. The ringtone? The now-viral Kannada hit Tulasi by Sumedh K. And just like that, it clicked — Sushmitha Bhat! What had begun as a moment of recognition soon turned into curiosity, prompting us to discover the artiste behind both these memorable performances. That journey eventually brought Team Indulge and actress Sushmitha Bhat together at Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks for a fun photoshoot, a candid conversation tracing her journey to the big screen and, of course, a few glimpses of the graceful dance moves that had first caught our attention.
As it turns out, Sushmitha Bhat’s rise to the spotlight has been anything but conventional. An engineering graduate in electronics and Communication by qualification and a formally-trained bharatanatiyam dancer by passion, she has steadily carved a space for herself across Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. While many first came to know her as the lead in the popular Kannada television serial Kavyanjali (2020), Sushmitha has quietly built a career that refuses to be confined to a single medium, language or genre.
For some, she is the expressive face behind the music video Tulasi, which she not only starred in but also co-choreographed, lending her classical dance training to a contemporary interpretation of a Purandara Dasa kruti. for others, she is the actor who has seamlessly moved between romance, horror, thrillers and mythology, with performances in films such as Chow Chow Bath (2024), Kaljiga (2024), Love Marriage (2025), Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse (2025) alongside Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan’s Diés Iraé (2025).
Born in Chennai and brought up in Bengaluru, the 32-year-old has spent the past few years quietly building an impressive body of work, one role at a time. Yet, it is her recent portrayal of Radha in Hardik Gajjar’s Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (2026) that introduced her to an even wider audience, proving that sometimes the most memorable stars are the ones who let their performances do the talking long before the spotlight finds them.
“I was approached by the team after Hardik (the director) came across my profile and saw a few of my photographs. He wanted to offer me a role in the film and since I’ve always been a fan of mythological stories, I was keen to be a part of the project. They then called me in for a look test and, after several trials, we finally arrived at a look that suited me perfectly. I absolutely loved the entire experience because you rarely get the opportunity to wear costumes like those or work on such elaborate sets. from the songs to the incredible production design, every aspect of the film was so beautifully put together. I feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of it,” Sushmitha recalls.
It felt only fitting that, in one of the looks for this shoot, sushmitha was styled in a beautifully draped sari-dhoti ensemble by Vayaka, adorned with prints inspired by the Ramayana. with mythology so intricately woven into both her recent on-screen journey, her personal interest and her look for the day, we couldn’t resist asking which stories from the Indian epics have stayed with her the most.
“My love for mythology began at a very young age. we used to visit a family friend who had an entire collection of Amar Chitra Katha comics. every time I went there, I’d borrow a few books, bring them home, read them and return for more the next time. My grandmother was also a wonderful storyteller. Every day after school, she’d feed me lunch while narrating stories from the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and many other epics. Those moments played a huge role in shaping my interest in mythology. as I’ve grown older, I’ve continued exploring these stories in different ways. I enjoy listening to lectures on YouTube, especially those by Vinay Varanasi, who shares many lesser-known stories and perspectives that you don’t often come across. Some of them have really stayed with me, particularly the interpretations of Sita’s abduction in the Ramayana, the story of Vali and the episode where Hanuman sees Sita for the very first time,” the actress reveals.
Long before she began making her mark across multiple film industries, sushmitha’s first step onto the big screen came with the 2021 Telugu dance drama Natyam, directed by Revanth Korukonda. In the film, she portrayed Vaishnavi, a supporting dancer — a fitting debut for someone whose foundation in the performing arts was built on years of bharatanatiyam training.
“I was working as a data analyst before this, although it wasn’t really a career I had chosen for myself. Deep down, I always knew I wanted to be part of the creative field. It all began with a dancer’s role in the Telugu romance drama called Natyam. It was actually during Natyam that I fell in love with being in front of the camera. The director called me one day and asked, ‘Can we just try this scene with you?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, why not?’ The more I performed in front of the camera, the more I realised how much I enjoyed acting. From that moment on, I knew this was what I wanted to do and I’ve been in love with it ever since. I genuinely consider myself very lucky because, even today, I don’t quite know how I ended up getting the opportunity to audition for some of these roles. There are so many projects you come across and think, ‘I would love to be a part of that,’ but not everyone even gets the chance to audition, let alone be cast. For me, it almost felt like it was written in the stars. Looking back, I can only be grateful for how everything has unfolded. It’s been a wonderful journey, so far and one I’m incredibly thankful for,” she admits.
While audiences have come to admire her expressive performances on screen, much of that emotional depth can be traced back to years of bharatanatiyam training. naturally, our conversation turned to dance — an art form that has remained a constant throughout her life.
“I started learning the classical art form at a very young age and have trained under several gurus across Bengaluru. At the moment, I’m learning from guru Rashmitha Nair, and this has been my longest association with any teacher. She’s been incredibly patient with me over the years and I feel fortunate to be her student. She places a great deal of emphasis on the finer nuances of abhinaya and that has helped my acting immensely. Over the years, my training has evolved too. I began with the Pandanallur style before gradually incorporating elements of the Thanjavur and Madurai baanis. If you ask me what I enjoy practising the most, it would always be abhinaya pieces. They’re the ones I connect with the deepest,” the dancer tells us.
Up next for Sushmitha is Karavali, the much-anticipated Kannada action drama set against the serene landscape of coastal Karnataka. In the film, she essays the pivotal character of Bhoomi in a story that explores the delicate and often complex relationship between humans and animals.
“One of the biggest reasons I chose Karavali was because I was cast alongside Raj B shetty for a cameo. I was excited by the opportunity to watch him work up close and learn from him. We also have a beautiful song in the film and the entire experience of shooting it felt incredibly rustic and raw — just like the region of Karavali itself. The film also highlights the deep bond people in the region share with their cows and buffaloes, especially those reared for kambala. That was something I found fascinating. Before filming, I made a conscious effort to become comfortable around the animals. Under the guidance of their caretakers, I’d spend time with them every day — hugging them, observing them and simply getting used to being around them. In the process, I learnt so much about how they’re cared for, from their eating habits to the daily massages they receive. It was heartwarming to see the amount of love and respect people have for these animals,” Sushmitha signs off.