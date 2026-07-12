Wai Ching Ho, who brought menace to Marvel's Madame Gao, dies at 82

At the age of 82, Wai Ching Ho, a seasoned stage and film actress best known to viewers for her role as the quiet criminal lord Madame Gao in Marvel's Daredevil, passed away. Peter Shinkoda, her former co-star, confirmed her death on social media.

Her portrayal of Madame Gao made her one of the most memorable villains in Daredevil

In the first season of Netflix's Daredevil, Wai Ching played Madame Gao, a seemingly kind heroin dealer who was actually one of the five leaders of the ancient criminal organisation known as the Hand. This was her most well-known role. Almost every other nemesis that season was outlived by the character, who reappeared in Iron Fist and The Defenders as her real extent and strength were eventually made clear. Since her fate was never made clear on screen, the character has been the subject of years of conjecture regarding a comeback, which has lately been stoked by production rumours around Daredevil: Born Again.