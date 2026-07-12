Wai Ching Ho, who brought menace to Marvel's Madame Gao, dies at 82

At the age of 82, Wai Ching Ho, a seasoned stage and film actress best known to viewers for her role as the quiet criminal lord Madame Gao in Marvel's Daredevil, passed away. Peter Shinkoda, her former co-star, confirmed her death on social media.
In the first season of Netflix's Daredevil, Wai Ching played Madame Gao, a seemingly kind heroin dealer who was actually one of the five leaders of the ancient criminal organisation known as the Hand. This was her most well-known role. Almost every other nemesis that season was outlived by the character, who reappeared in Iron Fist and The Defenders as her real extent and strength were eventually made clear. Since her fate was never made clear on screen, the character has been the subject of years of conjecture regarding a comeback, which has lately been stoked by production rumours around Daredevil: Born Again.
Wai Ching spent decades building a reputation in New York’s Off-Broadway theatre scene. Her screen credentials date back to the early 1990s, with minor roles in films such as Cadillac Man, Happiness, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and Hustlers, as well as a long-running presence in the Law & Order franchise that lasted until 2025. Her appearances on television include Fresh Off the Boat, One Life to Live, and Only Murders in the Building. She was apparently in post-production on the short film Here and Again when she died.
In an Instagram post, Peter Shinkoda said he learned something new from the actress every time they worked together, describing her as one of the most outstanding people he had ever worked with. Mahira Kakkar, a theatre collaborator who worked with Wai Ching on the National Asian American Theatre Company's production of Henry VI, followed with her own memories, referring to her as a mentor and describing her as kind, humorous, and extremely generous to younger performers who lacked role models in the industry.
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