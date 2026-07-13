Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia hits back at critics over pizza business GoFundMe

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has hit back at online critics who questioned why he launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund a new culinary venture instead of asking his famous mother, Priscilla Presley, for financial support. The 39-year-old musician launched the online fundraiser to secure $5,500 (approximately £4,250) to purchase a commercial-grade industrial pizza oven. Navarone plans to use the machine to run an affordable organic pizza business, named NavaPizza, directly from the driveway of his Los Angeles home.

Dough-ing it his own way

The crowdfunding campaign quickly drew criticism from social media users who accused the frontman of the rock band Them Guns of exploiting his privileged background. Critics questioned why the son of an icon would turn to the public for cash, prompting Navarone to address the backlash directly via Instagram.