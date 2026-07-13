Celebs

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia hits back at critics over pizza business GoFundMe

The musician defended his decision to crowdfund £4,250 for a driveway venture rather than asking his famous mother for cash
Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia hits back at critics over pizza business GoFundMe
Priscilla Presley, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia
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Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has hit back at online critics who questioned why he launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund a new culinary venture instead of asking his famous mother, Priscilla Presley, for financial support. The 39-year-old musician launched the online fundraiser to secure $5,500 (approximately £4,250) to purchase a commercial-grade industrial pizza oven. Navarone plans to use the machine to run an affordable organic pizza business, named NavaPizza, directly from the driveway of his Los Angeles home.

Dough-ing it his own way

The crowdfunding campaign quickly drew criticism from social media users who accused the frontman of the rock band Them Guns of exploiting his privileged background. Critics questioned why the son of an icon would turn to the public for cash, prompting Navarone to address the backlash directly via Instagram.

"Haters gonna hate," Navarone wrote, hitting back at what he described as ignorant assumptions about his personal wealth. He explained that despite his lineage, he still deals with everyday financial realities. "YEAH, I also have a lot of bills, I also have a budget," he clarified, adding that he already stashed away $3,000 of his own money toward the total $8,500 setup cost.

A young Navarone Garibaldi Garcia with Priscilla Presley
A young Navarone Garibaldi Garcia with Priscilla Presley

Speaking about the situation, Navarone also revealed that whilst Priscilla loves the concept, he cannot simply rely on her for funding. He noted that if he went all-in on every sudden idea, they would both end up broke. Navarone also rejected claims that he was taking advantage of fans, explaining that the campaign functions like typical business investment. He has promised that anyone who contributes to the fund will receive free pizza for life whenever they visit the Los Angeles driveway venue.

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Priscilla Presley
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia