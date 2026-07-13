When Sam Neill celebrated Cillian Murphy’s Oscar win over cocktails

Veteran actor Sir Sam Neill, whose unforgettable performances in Jurassic Park, The Piano, and numerous acclaimed films made him one of cinema's most beloved stars, has recently passed away at the age of 78. As the fraternity of cinema mourns this huge loss, let’s take a trip to a happy memory from the time when actor Cillian Murphy celebrated his Oscar win with Sam.

Inside Sam Neill and Cillian Murphy’s sweet post-Oscar celebration

Back in 2024, Cillian won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his titular role in the film Oppenheimer. The world celebrated the man for his exceptional grit and screen presence. And being among his closest friends, Cillian’s Peaky Blinder co-actor Sam has to do something to celebrate the moment. He suited up and called Cillian to a bar to commemorate the victory.

Taking to social media, Sam shared a glimpse of their fun outing and captioned the post, writing, “OSCAR! Here’s me pal #CillianMurphy the next day with the Gold Fella, and me . I could not be more thrilled, as you see. So well deserved.” Sam quipped the moment adding, “We had a great catch up . And a Bloody Mary. Or two. What an actor , what a performance and what a movie #Oppenheimer #oscars #peakyblinders”.