Howard Stern fires several employees, cuts down on show time

Howard Stern's dilemma

Last year, around the same time, Howard Stern had reportedly told his staff that he will not continue with the show and had expressed his frustration regarding contract negotiations.

However, after he signed a new contract of three-years in December he said on the show, "I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio...I do like my days off. You know me, I’m never bored. I’m busy every minute."

Howard has been a veteran in the profession and has been on air since 1977. However, after almost five decades, he wants to slow things down and take some time for himself as well.