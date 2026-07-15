Howard Stern fires several employees, cuts down on show time

Popular American broadcaster Howard Stern has let go off several staff members who worked on his SiriusXM show, according to reports. The host is reportedly cutting short and will only release one show per week, after Labour Day, which falls on the first Monday of September.
Approximately a dozen of staff members have been laid off by host Howard Stern from the SiriusXM show. The 72-year-old has now planned to release just one show every week after Labour Day, which has fallen on September 7, 2026 this year.
The legendary radio personality has been hosting the show on SiriusXM since 2006 and has reportedly signed a new contract in December 2025 which allows him a little more liberty.
However, the change in schedule comes with the unfortunate downsizing of workers. According to the sources, the employees were told that they are being laid off over Zoom this Monday. With just one show every week, Howard will not require the large stuff and has therefore planned to cut off. The fired employees will reportedly be given severance packages based on the duration of their association with the network.
Last year, around the same time, Howard Stern had reportedly told his staff that he will not continue with the show and had expressed his frustration regarding contract negotiations.
However, after he signed a new contract of three-years in December he said on the show, "I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio...I do like my days off. You know me, I’m never bored. I’m busy every minute."
Howard has been a veteran in the profession and has been on air since 1977. However, after almost five decades, he wants to slow things down and take some time for himself as well.
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