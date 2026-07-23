Abhijeet Bhattacharya speaks on Neha Kakkar's ₹1 Crore performance fee

Abhijeet Bhattacharya weighed in on fellow musician Neha Kakkar's reported fees, in reference to the news that Neha's usual fee can go up to ₹1 crore.
Abhijeet Bhattacharya, during his conversation with Subhojit Ghosh on YouTube, criticised Neha Kakkar's ₹1 crore fee demand for performances, saying that this is an unusually high demand without naming her.
Referring to her, the senior artiste said, "Excellent singer, uski sister bhi excellent singer hai. Lekin, ab kahan hai? '1 crore leti hoon'. Ab main kaise kahu main 5 crore ya 10 crore ya 50 lakh leta hoon. Yeh bolke market bana na... bacchi thi theek tha phir itni badi ho gayi. Aisi nahi honi chahiye. Marketing karo, acche se karo."
The singer said that singer and performers must market better and not demand excessive prices. Abhijeet also talked about the infamous confrontation he had with Neha Kakkar on Superstar Singer 3 two years ago whether the two disagreed over performing at weddings.
The singer had advised a contestant to not perform at weddings because it is almost like selling your art. Neha had vehemently disagreed saying that every work deserves respect and performing at weddings is not something wrong. Fans had found her tone and attitude disrespectful and had criticised her.
Abhijeet has always maintained that he does not prefer performing at weddings even though it guarantees a lot of money. Referring to the incident he told Subhojit, "People spend a lot of money on weddings. They call whichever singer charges more. But they can't call me. They cannot see me singing at weddings. To hear me, they have to come to my concerts."
Circling back to Neha, Abhijeet also said, "Naam nahi lunga, par hota hai ki iska naam kaha pe hai, poster kaha pe hai", implying that she is nowhere to be seen professionally anymore.