Abhijeet Bhattacharya speaks on Neha Kakkar's ₹1 Crore performance fee

Abhijeet has always maintained that he does not prefer performing at weddings even though it guarantees a lot of money. Referring to the incident he told Subhojit, "People spend a lot of money on weddings. They call whichever singer charges more. But they can't call me. They cannot see me singing at weddings. To hear me, they have to come to my concerts."

Circling back to Neha, Abhijeet also said, "Naam nahi lunga, par hota hai ki iska naam kaha pe hai, poster kaha pe hai", implying that she is nowhere to be seen professionally anymore.