Apoorva Makhija recalls being suicidal during India’s Got Latent controversy

Content creator Apoorva Makhija turned emotional while recalling the fallout of the India's Got Latent controversy.

Apoorva Makhija reflects on mental health struggle and support system after India's Got Latent row

The influencer revealed that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during the difficult phase and credited fellow content creator Sufi Motiwala for standing by her when she needed support the most.

During a candid conversation with Sufi Motiwala in the reality show, Lock Upp Season 2, Apoorva admitted that she would not have been able to cope with the controversy had he not been by her side.

Apoorva expressing her emotions upon meeting Sufi after a long time, said, "I have really missed you. Don't do this again, I am starting to cry. Every time someone asks me about you and says, 'How were you friends with him? He's so mean,' I tell them... I would've killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, had I didn't have Sufi," she said.

Sufi Motiwala immediately responded, "Don't say that."

Apoorva reiterated how crucial his support had been during that period.

"I wouldn't have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn't dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend," she added.

Reflecting on their friendship, Sufi Motiwala admitted that the time they spent together was among the happiest periods of his life.