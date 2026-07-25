Christopher Nolan sticks to a flip phone to protect his creativity from smartphone addiction

Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan has opened up about his technology-free lifestyle, stating that he neither owns a smartphone nor uses email.

Protecting idle moments for creative inspiration

It was during an appearance on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon that Nolan revealed that he deliberately stays away from smartphones because he fears they would become a major distraction.

A glimpse of the episode was shared on Instagram, where Fallon asked: “There are no cell phones allowed on a Christopher Nolan set, and furthermore, Christopher Nolan doesn't own a smartphone or have an email address. “

To which, Nolan said that it was true.