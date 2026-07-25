Naga Chaitanya jokes as Sobhita Dhulipala cooks dinner nearly two years after marriage

Taking to his social media account, Chaitanya shared a picture of Sobhita standing at the dining table holding two plates of food, dressed in a comfortable pink oversized T-shirt.

Sharing the candid moment, Chaitanya wrote, "Wifey cooks dinner for me close to 2 years after getting married ... I possibly did something right today."

Sobhita was quick to respond to the playful jab in the Comments section, asking, "Are you trolling me or praising me."