Did you know Rajesh Khanna once received marriage proposals written in blood?

Rajesh Khanna was one of those few actors who once created a fan frenzy that Bollywood had never seen before. In the prime period of his life, this superstar disclosed that some female fans used to go to any extent to show their love for him, including sending him letters and proposals in their own blood.
The late actor, Rajesh Khanna, dominated the Bollywood industry during the 1960s and 1970s with his charismatic personality and performance. The audience was strongly attached to his movies and storytelling style, which made him one of the most popular actors of that time.
In an interview, Rajesh Khanna was asked about the letters he got in blood. He explained that he would frequently talk about these bizarre experiences with his mother. As per his claims, his mother had once remarked that he seemed to be very romantic in his previous life. She added that romance was a natural quality of his and called it 'aashiqana.'
The actor stated that he thought that the romantic image suited him since it went well with the kind of movies he acted in. He went on to say that he had been branded as the guy who acted in romantic and family movies and had never wished to be an action star.
Rajesh Khanna rose to national fame through the success of Shakti Samanta's film, Aradhana, which was released in 1969. It marked his first blockbuster movie and gave him an entirely new beginning. Thereafter, he created another record by delivering 15 consecutive hit movies in a row.
His stature as a superstar was consolidated with movies like Do Raaste, Sachaa Jhutha, Anand, Amar Prem and Kati Patang. Sachaa Jhutha, directed by Manmohan Desai, turned out to be his first mega hit after being labelled as 'Superstar'.
The private life of the actor was also much talked about. He got married to Dimple Kapadia, although they did not live together eventually. However, they never got officially divorced. He had two daughters named Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. The actor passed away in 2012.
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