Did you know Rajesh Khanna once received marriage proposals written in blood?

Rajesh Khanna was one of those few actors who once created a fan frenzy that Bollywood had never seen before. In the prime period of his life, this superstar disclosed that some female fans used to go to any extent to show their love for him, including sending him letters and proposals in their own blood.

Rajesh Khanna and the unbelievable letters that revealed superstar mania

The late actor, Rajesh Khanna, dominated the Bollywood industry during the 1960s and 1970s with his charismatic personality and performance. The audience was strongly attached to his movies and storytelling style, which made him one of the most popular actors of that time.